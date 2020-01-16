William Larry Groce, 68, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Allen Chapel AME Church.

