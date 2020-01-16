William Larry Groce, 68, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Allen Chapel AME Church.
Groce, William Larry
To plant a tree in memory of William Groce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately