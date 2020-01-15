William Larry Groce, 68, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Allen Chapel AME Church.
William Larry Groce, 68, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Allen Chapel AME Church.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately