Edelweiss "Ada" Gustasvus, 93, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, with services following at 11 a.m. at Zion Church of Kurten. Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Edelweiss Gustasvus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.