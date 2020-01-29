Edelweiss "Ada" Gustasvus, 93, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, with services following at 11 a.m. at Zion Church of Kurten. Arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan.
