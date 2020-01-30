March 19, 1926 - January 28, 2020
Edelweiss "Ada" Gustavus, 93, passed away January 28th, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital surrounded by her family. She now resides with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 31st, at Zion Church of Kurten with Pastor Aubrey Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow at Kurten Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 10:30 at the church with the service to follow there.
Ada was born March 19, 1926 at the family farm in the King's Highway community. She was the youngest of eight siblings. Ada was a faithful and active member of Zion Church and the Kurten community. Her and her husband, Gus were married at Zion Church and celebrated sixty-eight years of marriage. Ada retired after thirty-two years with the local phone company. She was from a generation of hard workers who valued family and faith.
Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Derwin "Gus" Gustavus, her parents, Fritz and Adalla Kindt, brothers Freddie, Robert, Rudolf, and Charles Kindt, sisters Alma Holden, Zelma Kindt, and Emma Hermann, and a granddaughter, Lesley Richards.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Rusty Richards of Bryan; sister-in-law, Zela Hodges of Bryan; grandchildren, Staci Richards Weaver and Casey Richards; and great-grandchildren Avery Weaver, Graeme Weaver, and Regan Richards, all of Bryan.
The family would like to thank her community of friends and caregivers at the Isle at Watercrest in Bryan where she called home for the last six years. Appreciation is also expressed for the compassionate and capable care she received by the fourth floor nursing staff and Dr. Erik Nelson at St. Joseph Hospital during her recent stay.
Memorials may be made to Zion Church Building Fund, 977 N. FM 2038, Bryan, TX 77808, or another organization of your choice.
