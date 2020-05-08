July 11, 1928 - May 5, 2020
Our loving father, Enrrique Perez Guzman, who was a one-of-a-kind and adventurous man, has joined our dearly beloved mother on May 5, 2020.
Enrrique was born on July 11, 1928 in Indeparapeo, Michoacan, Mexico, born to parents Salvador and Teresa Guzman. Enrrique is preceded in death by his wife Maria Luz Guzman and son Salvador; our father was the last surviving sibling of seven brothers and sisters, Jesus, Jose, Fidel, Rueben, Heraclio, Raul Guzman and sister Maria Concepcion Guzman Perez. Enrrique is survived by oldest son Isidro and wife Alicia Guzman, oldest daughter Lidia and husband Juan Adame, son Enrrique Guzman Jr. and wife Maria Chaves, youngest son Daniel and wife Sandra Guzman, daughter Irma and husband Camilo Rivera, and youngest daughter Maria Elena Guzman. He leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson.
Enrrique and Maria Luz raised their family in Hart, TX where they enjoyed the peaceful and fruitful fields of central Texas. There Enrrique worked as a farmer giving raise to cotton, soybean and many farm animals. He made fond family memories through countless adventures to state parks, trips to the Gulf, camping under the stars, fishing trips and swimming pools.
After a brief residence in Houston, Enrrique and Maria moved to Bryan, TX in the late 1980s. Enrrique was able to see all of his grandchildren grow into the tightly woven relationship the Guzman family came to be, where family was always first. In later life, he with Maria Luz, lived the simple Texas life as retired farmers where he cared for his farm animals; there is much debate about whether he loved his goats or cerveza more.
Enrrique has and always will be central to the Guzman family, and the legacy that Enrrique and Maria Luz now leaves to the family will resonate with us all.
The Guzman family would like to thank Lampstand Rehabilitation Center and Amedisys Hospice caregivers, nurses, and support staff for their gracious love and support, and for treating our loved ones as their own.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday May 8, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel. A celebration of his life will also be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be live streamed through the Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan Facebook page.
