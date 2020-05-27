September 18, 1925 - May 21, 2020
Henry Leon Haferkamp, 94, of Navasota died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family Thursday, May 21st. The family plans to have a memorial service celebrating his life at a later date. Cremation details have been entrusted to Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Born September 18, 1925 in Grimes County, Henry was the third son of Henry and Beulah (Wade) Haferkamp. He enlisted to serve in World War II on January 4, 1945. He married his first wife, Edna Lorene Sanders on December 23, 1946. After the war, he moved to Houston where he met and married Delores Virginia Johle on April 20, 1952. The two were blessed with one son, Michael, during their 65 years of marriage. Henry and Delores were lifelong members of the First United Methodist Church of Bryan and also attended the First United Methodist Church of Navasota.
Henry Haferkamp was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores Haferkamp; and brothers, Otto, Alfred and Raymond.
Survivors include his sisters, Earline Mitchell, Louise Ford and Betty Ann Schwarz; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Beth Haferkamp; grandsons, Michael Christopher Haferkamp and wife, Stacy and Murray Craig Haferkamp and wife D. J.; granddaughter, Amanda Christine Patterson and husband, Astin; and five great-grandchildren, Haley, Darian, Quinten, Christopher and Logan.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jamie Benton; Hospice Brazos Valley; Navasota Fire and Ambulance Services, Mrs. Clara Moss and Ms. Ginger Lee, our extended family and God, who gave Mike the time to spend one-on-one with his father.
