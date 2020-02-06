Nicholas Andrew Hall, 27, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Shiloh Baptist Church.
