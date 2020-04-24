Robey Hanks, 73, of Caldwell, Texas, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Cemetery Goodwill in Teal Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniel & Son Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Robey Hanks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

