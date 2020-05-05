Dec. 14, 1921 - May 2, 2020
Lieutenant Colonel Robert W. Hansen, USAF (Retired) died on May 2, 2020 in Bryan, Texas at the age of 98. He was born in Rochester, New York on December 14, 1921. He is survived by two sons, Colonel Roger W. Hansen, USAF (Retired) and his wife Carol; Lieutenant Colonel Richard J. Hansen, USAF (Retired) and his wife Ellen; and daughter Debra J. Hansen; grandchildren and their spouses include Christie and TJ Curry, Randy and Erin Hansen, Ryan and Erica Hansen and Christopher Haberberger; and six great-grandchildren, Emily Curry, Jamie Curry, Robert Hansen, Clare Hansen, Curtis Hansen, and Taylor Hansen.
Lt Col Hansen entered the United States Army Air Force on January 15, 1942. He wanted to fly airplanes so he selected the Air Corps as his branch of service. He graduated from pilot training on October 1, 1943 and was commissioned a second lieutenant. In February 1944 he married Marion Roelands who preceded him in death. In April of 1944 he was assigned to the 458th Bomb Group (Heavy) located at Horsham-St Faith, England. On December 30, 1944 he completed his 30th bomb mission over Europe and was soon headed home. He entered the reserves after World War II.
After being recalled for the Korean Conflict he remained on active duty and spent time flying numerous types of airlift aircraft. His final aircraft was the C-141 Starlifter. He ended his military career in 1977 with 35 years of service and over 10,000 hours of military flying time. He love flying and loved the United States Air Force - a perfect match.
