February 15, 1959 - April 15, 2020
Allison Kimzey Beall Harper passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a year & a half battle with heart complications. Allison is now truly home with God, her Lord and Savior and reunited with her loving parents Raymond and Karolyn Beall. She was born February 15, 1959 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Allison was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Alexander, Jr and Karolyn Kimzey Beall, her father-in-law, David E. Snyder, her brother-in-law, E.O. "Rusty" Perry. Allison leaves behind her loving husband Steven Dale Harper; her beloved sons, David Alan Terry, Jr. of Dallas and Blake Beall Terry of Houston, Grant Harper and fiancé Elizabeth of Houston; daughter Rachel Harper of Houston; Sisters, Amy Beall Perry & fiancé, Brian Chinnock of Dallas; Anne Beall Pogue & husband, Blake of Dallas; Cherished grandchildren, CC, Lily, and Tommy; and sweet Mother in law, Barbara J. Snyder, of Ponca City, Oklahoma. "Alzie" was adored by her 4 nieces and 5 nephews of Austin and Dallas.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately