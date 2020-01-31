January 3, 1955 - January 27, 2020

Billy Mike Harris Sr., 65, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.

Mike was born January 3, 1955 in Normangee, Texas. Carefree, easy spirited and loved being outdoors; Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing and growing plants and roses in his yard. He liked the simple life just staying home.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Ova Lee Harris.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Harris; sons, Billy Mike Harris Jr., and Gregory Vincent Harris; sister, Janet Casey; and brothers, Travis Harris and Ray Harris.

Service information

Feb 1
Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
