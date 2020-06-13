Christopher Anthony Hartfield Christopher Anthony Hartfield, 50, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Oakwood Cemetery.
