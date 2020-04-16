Weather Alert

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER...TRINITY RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE. MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE * UNTIL LATE THURSDAY NIGHT OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED. * AT 0700 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.3 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 15.4 FEET BY AROUND MIDNIGHT THEN BEGIN TO FALL BACK TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY THURSDAY EVENING. TOMORROW. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TOMORROW AFTERNOON. * AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN. && FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 PM LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME THU FRI SAT SUN NAVASOTA RIVER NORMANGEE 15.0 15.3 WED 7 PM 14.9 14.2 13.0 8.6 &&