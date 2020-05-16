March 24, 1925 - May 8, 2020
Margaret Geneva Havel of Rockdale, Tx stepped into eternal glory on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born March 24, 1925 in Eustace, Tx Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Havel, sister Vivian and Brother in Law Jack Drennan, and son in law Charles Caffey.
She is survived by her daughter Neva Jack Caffey of Rockdale, grandson CD Caffey and wife April of Rockdale and their children - Colton and wife Tiffany, Austin and wife Amanda, and Brandi, grandson Kevin Caffey and wife Stacie of Bryan and their children - Jackson, Slaton, and Vivian, and niece Debra Sommers and husband Guy of Atlanta, Ga. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church Rockdale. Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a private service was held for the family at Salty Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately