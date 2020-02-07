Norah Hawkins, 59, of Franklin, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 7, at The Worship Center in Franklin. Arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary in Hearne.
Hawkins, Norah
