May 8, 1935 - June 29, 2020
Dr. Charles L. Heaton was born on May 8, 1935, in Bryan, Texas, and died on June 29, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents, Homer Lloyd Heaton and Bessie Blanton Heaton, both preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen B. Heaton, of Bryan, Texas.
At the time of his death, Dr. Heaton was a professor emeritus of dermatology of the University of Cincinnati (UC), where he excelled since 1978. Dr. Heaton worked as a member of the department of dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and as a senior attending physician and chief of dermatology at Philadelphia General Hospital in the mid-1970s. Between 1965 and 1967, Dr. Heaton was in the U.S. Public Health Service where he attained the rank of a lieutenant commander.
After acquiring a Bachelor of Science at Texas A&M University in 1957, Dr. Heaton earned a Doctor of Medicine at Baylor University College of Medicine in 1961; completed an internship at Jefferson David Hospital in Houston; a residency at Baylor University College of Medicine in dermatology; and received an honorary Master of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1973. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology; an elected fellow of the American College of Physicians; an honorary life member of the American Academy of Dermatology; a member of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia; a member of the American Medical Association; the Society of Investigative Dermatology; the American Venereal Disease Association; the American Dermatological Association; and the Cincinnati Dermatological Society.
Dr. Heaton authored more than 35 articles in scientific journals and 12 chapters of various books. He also authored "Audiovisual Course in Venereal Disease" in 1972, and co-authored "Manual of Dermatology" in 1980 with D.M. Pillsbury. Dr. Heaton was selected as Leading Dermatologist in the National Publications of Leading Professionals 2020 for his lifetime of dedication to his profession.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at College Station City Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Dr. Heaton can be made to the Charles L. Heaton Charitable Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 720 E Pete Rose Way Suite 120, Cincinnati, OH 45202 orin his honor to the charity of your choice.
