Sarah Hensz, 71, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Visitation will be 5-7:30 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hillier Funeral Home of COLLEGE STATION. Services will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church of College Station.
