Molly Herrera Grimaldo, 75, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 12-2 pm at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 pm, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN.

To plant a tree in memory of Molly Herrera Grimaldo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

