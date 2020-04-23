November 8, 1955 - April 20, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Barzak Higginbotham died on April 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Her two sons and the love of family and friends surrounded her.
Mary was born in Bryan, Texas on November 9, 1955. She graduated from Bryan High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University. Her career was spent as a chemist for the state of Texas, and she retired in December 2018.
Mary is survived by her identical twin sons and their spouses: Adam Higginbotham and Stephanie Hughes of Austin, and Robert Higginbotham and Kate Kuhlmann of Austin; her mother, Rose Ann Barzak of Bryan; her two brothers, Wil Barzak of Bryan and Paul Barzak of Bryan; her sister, Catherine Barzak of Bryan; her granddaughter on-the-way, Madelyn Rose Higginbotham of Austin; and numerous other family and friends. Her father, Robert William Barzak, precedes her in death.
Mom had a special place in her heart for animals, had extraordinary artistic talent, loved muscle cars and watching Johnny Football highlights. She was a voracious reader her entire life, and had a pure passion for music—some of her favorites were Joe Bonamassa, the Rolling Stones, Vivaldi, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. She loved nothing more than to relax in front of the fireplace, curled up with a book on a cold, drizzly night.
A burial service will be held for close family at Rest Ever Memorial Park Cemetery; a celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
