Joanie High, 77, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, June 20th, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION.

Service information

Jun 20
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 20, 2020
11:00AM-11:00AM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
Jun 20
Reception
Saturday, June 20, 2020
12:00PM
Hillier Funeral Home of College Station
4080 State Highway 6 South
College Station, TX 77845
