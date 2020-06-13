Shirley Jean Hill Shirley Jean Hill, 72, of Bryan, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Wixon Cemetery in Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.