January 21, 1964 - December 27, 2019
Grover Hixson II, 55, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Bryan. A Life Tribute Celebration services will be at 2 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Alexander United Methodist Church, 5300 Alexander Cemetery Road, Bryan. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Grover, better known as Butch, to his family and friends was born on January 21, 1964, in Fort Irwin, California, to Lawrence Adrian Hixson and Jean Rae Koch Hixson Presnal. As a Son, Father and Grandpa are to have the world in your hands. They say there is a reason; they say that time will heal what we have in our minds that eat at us. But for no one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles No one knows how many times we have broken and cried when no one was looking. We all want to say things we don't even get to say before its too late. But please don't weep we will once more get to see each other when God calls us home.
His father Lawrence Hixson, and his brother, Michael Ray Hixson; precede Butch in death.
His children, Raymond Gen Hixson, and Kristin Marie Hixson; his four grandchildren, Nathin Travis Lunsford, Tanner Lane Lunsford, Margarita Marine Hendrix, and Gage Porter Lunsford; and other relatives survive him.
One of his favorite quotes is as follows, "I consider the day a TOTAL loss unless I received HELL from someone!"
