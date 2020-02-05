Mark Hnatiuk, 73, of College Station, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Services will be at 10 AM Saturday, February 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Cremation services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of College Station.
Mark Hnatiuk
