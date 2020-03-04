January 20, 1934 - March 1, 2020
Bartlett Blandford "B.B." Holland, 86, passed away March 1, 2020 in Bryan. B.B. was born January 20, 1934 in Bryan, TX. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan in 1951 and Texas A&M University in 1955 with a degree in History and received his master's degree at Texas A&M in Educational Administration in 1958. He taught school for one year in Mercedes, TX before returning to College Station to teach in the A&M Consolidated school district for 34 years. B.B. taught 8th grade history for 16 years and world history and photography at the high school for 2 years and 16 years as Principal at South Knoll Elementary until his retirement in 1990. B.B. wore many hats during his tenure: He coached the High School Boys Golf team from 1960 to 1974 to many victories including first place in 1968-69 and second place in 1967-68 in the Texas 3A State championship tournament, and numerous district and regional titles; He drove a bus route and the high school band bus for many years, and filmed the high school football games. As Principal, his stern demeanor hid a marshmallow heart and he was as likely to be found cleaning the cafeteria dumpster as in his office. He was always looking for and finding ways to improve the school and take the best care of its teachers and students.
B.B. stayed just as busy outside the classroom. He filmed the Texas A&M football team practices and regular and bowl games for 24 years, never missing a game, and many basketball and baseball games, as well. B.B. and Hazel took wedding photos for many years and were very active in the Studebaker Drivers Club for over 40 years and charter members of the Central Texas Chapter.
B.B. loved Hazel, his nine acres, Texas A&M, his cars, and his cat and would do anything for his three girls. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Holland of College Station; daughters, Janeen Wood and husband Don, Lisa Kelm and husband Kelvin, and Newell Slavin and husband Al; grandchildren, Meagan McKellar and husband Gilbert Sawtelle IV, Dillen Ashton and wife Sydney, Grace Kelm, Nathan Kelm, Spencer Slavin and wife Breanna, and Kathleen Slavin; great grandchildren Olivia Slavin and Charlotte Ashton and "adopted" sons Paul Hirschler and Scott Reid.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5th from 6:30pm to 8:00pm at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers in Bryan and the graveside service will be held Friday, March 6th at Bryan City Cemetery at 10:30am.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of College Station or ALZ.org.
