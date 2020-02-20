Dennis Holle, 82, of Belton, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Friedens Church of Washington UCC .
Service information
Feb 20
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 20, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Belton First United Methodist Church
205 East 3rd Avenue
Belton, TX 76513
Belton, TX 76513
Belton, TX 76513
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Brenham, TX 77833
Brenham, TX 77833
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Friedens UCC, Washington TX.
20301 FM 1155 E
Washington, TX 77880
Washington, TX 77880
Washington, TX 77880
