April 5, 1931 - February 24, 2020
Services for Johnnie Ruth Homeyer, 88, of Caldwell are set for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at New Tabor Brethren Church, with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Elizabeth Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell. Mrs. Homeyer passed from this world on February 24, 2020 at her home in Caldwell surrounded by loved ones.
Johnnie Ruth was born April 5, 1931 to John E. Mrnustik and Hattie (Blazek) Mrnustik in Caldwell, Texas. She married Edward Otto Homeyer onJune 27, 1948 at the Brethren Church in Caldwell.
Johnnie Ruth enjoyed cooking, gardening, raising hogs and chickens, baking wedding and occasion cakes, but her greatest joy was raising her grand babies and great grand kids. She taught Sunday School at Elizabeth Lutheran Church and would also help in the kitchen. She was an Honorary Chapter Farmer and would donate cakes for their fundraisers and auctions. She also received a Certificate of Merit from the Burleson-Lee Soil Conservation District.
Johnnie Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and step-mother Annie Lee (Mrnustik) Wiese.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Edward O. Homeyer of Caldwell; son and daughter-in-law, Barney & Cathy Homeyer of Caldwell; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie & Paul M., Skrabanek of Caldwell; sister, Georgia Ptacek of Caldwell; grandchildren, Stephen Skrabanek & wife Dana, Tiffany Parkin & husband Kit, Dennis Honmeyer, Catie Dromgoole & husband Sidney; great grandchildren, Brenden Homeyer, Blair Homeyer, Austin Dromgoole, Brynleigh Parkin, Carson Parkin, and Peyton Skrabanek.
Pallbearers will be Larry Hein, Albert Surovik, Jeff Garbs, John Hoffman, Ted Dusek, and Dick Dusek. Acting as Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Murray Blazek, Phil Skrabanek, Wendy Castaneda, Cynthia Schultz, Stephen Skrabanek, Tiffany Parkin, Dennis Homeyer and Catie Dromgoole.
The family would appreciate Memorials being made to the New Tabor Brethren Church, Elizabeth Lutheran Church, and Traditions Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell.
