May 14, 1947 - January 22, 2020
Betsy was born in San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam Houston to Maxine and Robert Hoover.
She was always known as a feisty yet remarkably sweet woman who spent her younger years fishing in Gibbons Creek, dancing and spending quality time with friends. In her later years, she picked up reading and shopping as well as spoiling her grandchildren as her favorite hobbies.
She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle Marks and Camie Kuhn and her husband, Ryan Kuhn; her grandchildren, Robert, Micheal, Zackori, Reese, Kaelyn, Channing, and Chisholm; her great-grandchildren, Jasper and Miah; her Aunt Evelyn; and her very close friend, Lucas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and Robert Hoover; and a host of loving friends and family.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 4:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station. Certified Life Celebrant, Dawn Lee Wakefield, will be officiating the celebration.
