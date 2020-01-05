Roger Shelby Horn, 62, of College Station, Texas passed away at his home Saturday, December 21, 2019. Mr. Horn was a native of Lacey and a resident of College Station for the past 39 years. He graduated from Drew Central High School in 1975. Mr. Horn was a 1979 graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and he received his Masters of Horticulture degree from the University of Arkansas in 1981.
Mr. Horn held multiple positions at Texas A&M during his 39 year tenure. His most recent position was manager of growth facilities at the Borlaug Center for Southern Crop Improvement. While at Texas A&M, he was instrumental in the development of the Texas Grano 1015 Sweet Onion and the Texas Gold Spike Carrot. Mr. Horn was a member of the Lacey United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling the world hunting and fishing for all types of game. He also cherished spending time with his family, friends and his dogs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Shelby & Hettie Nell Rogers Horn; a sister, Sara Wigley and brother-in-law, Sam Wigley.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Williams and husband, Jon, of Little Rock; three nephews, Shelby Williams and wife, Jana, of Hamburg, Jonathan Williams of Pleasant Grove, Utah and Josh Wigley of Lacey; a niece, Lee Ellen Wigley of Kingwood, Texas; and a great-nephew, Winston Shelby Williams.
Memorial services are 2 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ty Danielson officiating. A private burial will be in the Beulah Cemetery in Drew County. Honorary pallbearers are the Members of the Weatherby Nation Forum.
Memorials may be made to the Beulah Cemetery Association, c/o Commercial Bank, PO Box306, Monticello, AR 71657 or to the Arkansas 4-H Foundation, 1 Four-H Way, Little Rock, AR 72223.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guestbook at www.jones-hartshorn.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately