February 12, 1930 - June 18, 2020
Mildred (Sefcik) Houdek went to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family loved her very much.
The family will receive guest during a visitation from 10 – 11 am Saturday, June 27th at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Mildred was born in Cooks Point, Texas, on a farm, on February 12, 1930 to John and Stasie Sefcik. While young, Mildred and four siblings assisted in harvesting cotton and corn. Mildred tended the family vegetable garden, milked cows, quilted, sewed, and canned vegetables. She graduated from Caldwell High School, and in 1949, fell in love with her high school friend, Daniel Houdek.
Following Dan's return from Korea in 1952, they married and moved to Bryan where they both worked. Mildred and Dan had three children: Jan, Steven, and Blaine. With her family and home, Mildred kept busy with school, 4-H, and church activities. She was a seamstress and sewed clothes for her family. She was well known for growing plants and pretty flowers, and for working in her vegetable garden. In addition, Mildred was an excellent cook and baker. Her poppy seed and cream cheese strudel were an honor to her Czech heritage, and were requested often by her family and friends. Mildred also worked outside the home for many years as a bookkeeper/accountant.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Women's Guild, and the Age Managers Organization. Mildred loved her prayer time and was responsible for one hour each week at the St. Joseph's Adoration Chapel, until her health no longer allowed her to do so.
Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Dan Houdek. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Jones and husband Jimmy; sons, Steven Houdek and wife Michelle, Blaine Houdek and wife Debbie. Mildred leaves behind five dearly loved grandchildren, James Richardson, Tyler and Caitlyn Houdek, Erik and Braden Houdek; brothers, Arnold Sefcik and Johnny Sefcik; sisters, Gladys Watson and Emmy Welch; as well as many treasured nieces and nephews.
The following pallbearers have the honor of escorting Mildred to her final resting place: John Watson, Glenn Meschewitz, Mitchell McNeil, Erik Houdek, Braden Houdek, and Tyler Houdek.
The family wishes to express their appreciation of the dedication and loving care that was bestowed upon Mildred by her primary physician Dr. David Damian, as well as The Cancer Clinic, CHI St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Manor, and Traditions Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph School or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately