November 7, 1921 - May 1, 2020
Mary Esther House died May 1, 2020, in Bryan, Texas, at the age of 98 years. She was born in Sinton, Texas, on November 7, 1921, the youngest of nine children.
Her parents were Francis Littleton Gunn and Laura Cenia (Ricketson) Gunn.Her father was a sharecropper, and the family moved several times during her childhood. Money was scarce, but the family was exceptionally close and happy.
After graduating high school in San Marcos, Texas, she attended Sam Houston College in Huntsville. Soon after arriving, she met W. Morris House, who was preparing to become a Methodist minister. They married in 1939. She excelled in her role as a pastor's wife and was a true partner in ministry. She and Morris celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary shortly before his death in 2014.
Mary is survived by her sons, William Morris House, Jr. of Palestine, Texas, and Donald Reed House and wife Paula Deanne House of College Station, Texas. The extended family includes five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Her legacy is one of faith, hard work, and cheerful service to others. Her family, and so many friends through the years, were richly blessed by her constant, gracious, and selfless love.
A Funeral Service will be held May 11, 10:30 am, First United Methodist Church, Bryan. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm, Evans Chapel United Methodist Church, Leona, Texas
If you wish to honor her memory with a donation, please consider First United Methodist Church, Bryan, or Evans Chapel United Methodist Church, Leona, Texas.
