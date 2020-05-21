Edith Y'vonne Houston, 59, of Hearne, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at New Zion Baptist Church of Bryan.

