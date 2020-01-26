Dr. Jim Hu, 66, of College Station, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Cremation services have been entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of COLLEGE STATION.
Hu, Dr. Jim
