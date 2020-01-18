Dorothy Geyer Hughes, 96, of College Station, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Visitation will be 3:00pm, Sunday, February 16, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:30pm. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
