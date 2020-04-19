September 18, 1931 - April 13, 2020
Eric Dale Hughes, 88, ran into the arms of Jesus completely healed on April 13, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White, College Station with his wife of 38 years by his side.
Dale was born September 18, 1931 in Freestone County, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Dosia Hughes, late wife Joyce Prescott Hughes, brother, Orville Hughes and sister, Shirley Hughes. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 38 years Colly Hughes, his daughter Sharon Rafferty and husband Bill of Houston, son, Gary Dale Hughes and wife Francis of Carlos. Wes Hutto and wife Kathy of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Lesa Wilganowski and husband Larry of Bremond. He was a very proud Granddaddy to eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
