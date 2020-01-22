August 26, 1945 - January 19, 2020
Linda Mae Huskey, 74, of College Station passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services are set for 3:30PM Thursday, January 23 in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Visitation will also be at the funeral home on Thursday, January 23 from 2PM until service time. Pastor Johnny Saculla will officiate and burial will follow in the Bryan City Cemetery.
Born August 26, 1945 in Bryan, Texas she was the daughter of Tony and Doris (Ryan) Mathis. Linda enjoyed gardening, shopping and traveling. Seeing her son in Georgia or traveling to Branson was always top on her list. She enjoyed being a wife and loved listening to her husband strum the guitar and sing to his number one fan. Not a selfish bone in her body, Linda always had a good sense of humor even in her last days.
Her parents, and a sister, Gloria Abshier precede her in death.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband of 58 years, Roland Huskey; a son, Russell and his wife Kathleen Huskey; two daughters and their husbands, Melissa Kay and Jim Marucci, and Teena and Mark Myers; she also leaves, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
May God wrap His arms around you and your family with love, comfort and peace 🙏 💙
Patricia Surovik Class of '81
