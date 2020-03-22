Adam J. Hyman, Jr., 55 passed away on Thursday, March 19 in Bryan. Graveside services will be held at Rest Ever Memorial Park Cemetery. As a precautionary measure, the family extends their regrets that services are restricted to family only. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers.
Adam was born in Bryan to Adam J. Hyman, Sr. and Helen Christine Pursley Hyman. He enjoyed family time, hunting, fishing, cooking, barbecuing and helping others. He married Renee Allen in 1986. His two sons Justin and Mason & granddaughters Elena Grace and Ellie Claire were his world.
His grandparents, father-in-law, and many aunts and uncles precede him in death.
Adam leaves behind his wife of 33 years and son Justin and wife Deanna Hyman; son Mason Hyman and girlfriend Sarah Peevler; parents, Adam and Christine Hyman; sister, Peggy Sue Hyman; brother John Robert Hyman; mother-in-law, Vanette Allen; his sister-in-law, Alese Allen; his brother-in-law, Matt Williams; nieces, Alexandra Durbin, Cheyenne Hyman, Ami and husband Willy Marino; his nephew, Jeffrey Swaim; his great-niece, Oliva Marino; his granddaughters, Elena Grace and Ellie Claire; cousins and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Cancer Clinic.
Express condolences and leave tributes at CallawayJones.com.
