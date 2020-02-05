February 3, 1985 - February 1, 2020
Glenn Ibison, 34, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in College Station. He fought a nine and half month battle with injuries sustained in a car accident. A visitation will begin at 12 noon, Friday, February 7, 2020 followed by his Life Tribute Celebration at 1 pm, both at the funeral center. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Glenn enjoyed attending the Rainbow of living light gatherings, as well as camping, finding and collecting petrified wood. He was very artistic and loved to woodwork and weld. In the last few years he enjoyed working with Leanna on their home improvement projects.
Preceeding Glenn in death are his grandparents: Nana Jean Margaret Trundle Prentice, Grandma Carol Ann Armstrong Ibison, Grandfather, Jesse W. Ibison; his dear friend, Max Reeder.
Glenn is survived by his Parents, Jack and Sheryl Ibison; his Sister, Sarah Marie Ibison and her Husband Christopher Thomas Butler; his Girlfriend, Leanna Simmons; Grandfather, Keith F Prentice Jr; his Aunt Jeanne Prentice Childres and Uncle Jorge Childres; Aunt George Ann Bolton, his Uncle Jesse Paul Ibison; Uncle Jim Ibison and wife Becky; his cousin, Bryan Keith Childress; his close family friends Young Jung Lee and Jung Hee Kim; and his beloved pet, Bob, his bobbed tail cat.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately