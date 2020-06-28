April 24, 1930 - June 24, 2020
Erma Hazel Walden Ingram, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Crestview Retirement Community.
She was born on April 24, 1930 to William David and Sally Mable (Phillips) Walden in Leaday, Texas. After her high school graduation, Erma moved to Bryan, Texas. There, she met her husband of 65 years and 7 months, James Drew Ingram III, on a blind date to the bowling alley. They married on June 8, 1952. Erma's greatest delights were her family and having them around her. She enjoyed attending luncheons and playing Bridge with her friends. She loved to cook and owned an impressive collection of cookbooks. She also spent countless hours cross-stitching beautiful works of art that adorn the walls of her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, James Drew Ingram III; brother, Aaron Walden; and sisters, Lois Price and husband Don, and Ruby Ferguson and husband Jim.
She is survived by her son, James Drew Ingram IV and wife Susan; daughter, Deborah Ingram DuBose and husband Jerry; brother, Bill Walden and wife Sharon; sister-in-law, Della Walden; grandchildren, Lauren Chapman and husband Chris, Brandon DuBose and wife Stephanie, Stacey Ingram, Shannon DuBose, and Avery Stelma and husband Kyle; and great-grandchildren, Hayes, Stella, Elizabeth, Caroline, Skyler and Deacon.
Her family would like to thank Cynthia, Sabina, and the rest of the staff at Comfort Keepers and Crestview for their exceptional care of Erma during the past several years.
A visitation will be held from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan with a funeral service to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at College Station Cemetery. Due to required precautionary measures, the funeral service will be limited to family only. You may livestream the service at www.facebook.com/memorialbryan
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Bryan, Texas or the charity of your choice.
