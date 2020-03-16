Edna Irick, 85, of Bryan, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN. Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Edna Irick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.