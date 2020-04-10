February 25, 1944 - April 6, 2020
Sandra Kay Jackson, 76, of Alamo, Texas passed away Monday, April 6th, 2020 in College Station, Texas. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 10th, at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station.
Sandy was born February 25th, 1944 in Kerens, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Wallace & Kathryn Patterson. She married Gary L. Jackson in December 1961. Sandy was a lifetime resident of Alamo and also had a home in College Station. She loved traveling and attending Aggie football and baseball games.
She is survived by her husband, Gary L. Jackson of Alamo; and her three daughters, Charlotte Stachour of Lakeway, Cheryl Scoggins of Burnet, and Kindra Whitteker of Carlsbad, Ca; sisters, Betty Marshall and Pat Graf, both of College Station, Debbie Meredith of San Antonio; seven grandchildren, Jantzen Stachour, Rylee Stachour, Jordan Morales, Paxton Lundquist, Jackson Whitteker, Shea Whitteker, and Paige Whitteker.
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Parc at Traditions, Encompass Health Hospice, and Alpha & Omega caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
