May 6, 1926 - February 22, 2020
Marie Ann "Jane" Kalinec, born May 6, 1926 in Bryan, Texas, died February 22, 2020, in Sunnyvale, Texas, after a short illness.
Marie Ann "Jane" Kalinec received her elementary and secondary education in Bryan, Texas. She served as manager of the St. Vincent DePaul store until she reached the age of 88. Prior to that she was an independent secretary, stenographer and lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Julia Mary Kalinec and Alice Mae Whitten; and her mother, Mary Josephine Kalinec and father, Anthony Charles Kalinec.
She is survived by her nephew, Ralph U. Whitten, of Sunnyvale, Texas and her nieces, Nancy Shaw of Farmers Branch, Texas and Jean Whitten of Sunnyvale; as well as her great nephews, Chuck Whitten and Matthew Whitten, of Dallas, Texas and her great-great nephews, Beckett and Elliot Whitten, also of Dallas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 29th, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm with a 7:00 pm rosary service Friday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the National Cancer Society or the American Heart Society.
