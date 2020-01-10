Stanley Eugene Jessie, 61, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at South New Hope Baptist Church in Franklin.
Stanley Eugene Jessie
