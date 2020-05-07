Darwin Johnson, 74, of College Station, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at All Families Mortuary Hearne. Private services will be Saturday, May 9, at Greater Riverside Cemetery.

