January 27, 1940 - April 8, 2020
Dave was born in Coldwater, Michigan on January 27, 1940 to Russell and Elizabeth Kohler Johnson. After the end of World War II, the family moved to a family-owned 20-acre peach farm in Mickleton, New Jersey, near Philadelphia. In 1949, his father, who worked in public health, accepted a position with the Michigan Department of Health in Escanaba, Michigan, and the family moved again.
In 1962, he graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, having married Louise Rademacher, whom he met at Lawrence. They moved to Milwaukee, where he taught sixth grade; and there, his two children were born. They built a new home in Grafton, Wisconsin, north of Milwaukee, where Dave joined IBM and won many awards as an IBM salesman. In 1973, the family relocated to Phoenix, where he and Louise divorced.
Dave had relocated to IBM's office in Los Angeles, California, by 1975, and he met Mentra Forester at church in Redondo Beach. When the company moved their corporate headquarters to Dallas, Texas, they wanted Dave to move with them. Dave and Mentra married and accepted the relocation, beginning their life together there in Dallas.
In 1988, Dave and Mentra purchased a ComputerLand franchise in Capitola, California, near Santa Cruz, and found a beautiful setting overlooking Monterey Bay to call home. That same year, IBM recognized their store as the best IBM personal computer dealer in the 11-state Western Region. When the Loma Prieta (7.1) earthquake hit their area in October, 1989, they lost their home and their business. They started a new life in Bryan, Texas in 1991, where Dave founded Complete Data Systems, Inc., and grew the company for the next 16 years. Ultimately, he sold the company in 2007 to an employee who has continued its success.
Dave, a second-generation member, joined Rotary International in Santa Cruz in 1988, and in 1991, transferred to the Bryan Rotary Club, where he continued serving five years as a club director before moving into the rotation to ultimately become club president in 2008–2009. His commitment to service continued in his roles as Assistant Governor from 2009–2012, District Governor Nominee in 2011–2012, and District Governor Elect in 2012–2013. In 2011, he led a GSE team to the Black Forest area of Germany. He attended nine international conventions and many district conferences, as well as Zone Institutes in 2010, 2011, and 2012. His travels took him to Lisbon and Sydney among other cities. Dave was a multiple Paul Harris Fellow, a Benefactor, and recipient of the Roll of Fame award. Dave helped lead an effort to build what would become the first of three Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by the Bryan Rotary Club. His friendships and mutual projects with fellow Rotarians brought him great joy throughout his life.
He was a member of the International Wine Appreciation Fellowship, Rotarian Global History Fellowship, and the International Fellowship of Rotarian Musicians. In his final leadership role as a Rotarian, Dave served as District Governor in 2013-2014, yet he continued to encourage leaders at both the district and club level for the rest of his life.
Dave enjoyed singing and from 1991–2000, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, and was part of their choir. In 2000, he joined Christ United Methodist Church in College Station. He continued to be active in their Music Ministries as a member of the Sanctuary Choir, the Chamber Singers, and quartet, Voices Four.
Dave passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 in Bryan. He was preceded in death by his father, Russell; mother, Elizabeth, brother, Jim; and his two sons, Kurt and Eric. Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Mentra, and her two daughters, Teri and Leslie. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the medical professionals at CHI St. Joseph as well as his nurse, Amanda Brown, and Dr. Jones, with Allumine Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Dave with a donation to the Bryan Rotary Club, PO Box 2760, Bryan, TX 77805.
Please leave your condolences online in his guest book at CallawayJones.com.
