11/10/1953 - 5/1/2020
Albert Thomas Jones, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by both parents, Bishop A. T. Jones and Mable Gee Jones, his brother, Major Gee Jones, and his sister, Alberta Jones Hamilton. He leaves to mourn his passing his children: daughter, Danneal LaDarreaux Jones, a son Damian Lamar Jones, former wife Yvonne Young Jones, a host of nephews neices and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will occur on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Professional Services entrusted to Ft. Bend Memorial Planning Center, 15006 Hwy 6, Rosharon, Texas 77583. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the American Kidney Foundation in the name of Albert Thomas Jones, Jr.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately