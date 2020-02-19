February 10, 2020 - February 10, 2020
Aspen Jones, our daughter, our Sunshine, we are blessed to be the vessel who would carry her in the womb until she was called home to be with our Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020, in Bryan. We, her family, were preparing to greet her later this year are heartbroken of her passing but rejoice in knowing her innocence will never be blemished by this world we call home. As perfect as Aspen is in our eyes, she is even greater in the arms of God.
Visitation will begin at 2:30 until the time of service at 3 pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Interment will follow in the College Station Memorial Cemetery, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Our Aspen Sunshine Jones, brought us anticipated joy, as she would be our third child. Her big sister, Eisley Grace, and her big brother, Emerson Levi, felt the excitement of welcoming a new baby to our family. We will be forever grateful, knowing the unconditional love given by our God. Our extended family would share in this mystery of life, as we all awaited the arrival of this precious baby to our family. Adam Beloney, Marcus' Ol' Lady, will serve as pallbearer with him.
Aspen Sunshine Jones is survived by her parents, Marcus and Allison Burk Jones; her sister Eisley Grace, and brother Emerson Levi; her great grandmother and grandparents; Alice Reuter, Larry and Jane Burk, Ronny and Mitzi Jones, and Steve and Lynn Winston; her uncles Kevin Burk, and Ben and wife Roxanne Jones; our extended family and close friends.
With humbled hearts, we ask that memorial contributions be given to Aspen's funeral expenses at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas 77801. As her parents and family, we are truly blessed by the unconditional love and support given to us as a family.
