August 23 1942 - February 28, 2020
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Charlotte Ray Jones, 77, of Bryan, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away in Bryan. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral center. A funeral will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home. Interment will follow in College Station Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Charlotte was born on August 23, 1942 just outside of Nacogdoches, Texas to Lucille and Moffat Ray. She grew up with a loving older brother, Leon. She received her degree from Stephen F. Austin University and worked at Texas A&M University until she retired. She raised three daughters Leigh Jones Chastain, Jan Jones Bergeman and Dee Ann Jones Harris. Charlotte was a creative and passionate person. She loved ceramics, quilting, gardening and flower arranging. She loved gospel and country music and dancing. She was known for her quick wit and her infectious laugh.
Her mother, father, brother and daughter, Dee Ann, preceded Charlotte in death.
She is survived by her daughters, Leigh and Leigh's children Wesley, Brian and Taylor; Jan and her husband Erik and their children, Ryan, Evan, Blake and Mackinzi; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Flowers may be sent to the Funeral Home or donations made to organizations such as such as ALZ.org. A special thanks to Claudia Jones for all of her loving help.
