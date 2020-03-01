Charlotte (Ray) Jones, 77, of Bryan, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Monday, March 2, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral center.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

