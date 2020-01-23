Clyde Daniel Jones III December 3, 1964 - January 17, 2020 C. Daniel (Dan) Jones, III, born in Houston, Texas, on December 3, 1964, died on January 17, 2020. He was the eldest child of C. Daniel Jones, Jr. and Martha McKay Jones. Four generations of his family members were Texans. His father's family settled in Quitman and Wood County during the nineteenth century. As a young man, his maternal great grandfather, Grahame Lowndes, came to Texas from England in the nineteenth century after the Civil War to work for "a year or two" at the T Anchor Ranch in the Texas Panhandle, a ranching operation owned in part by Grahame Lowndes' godfather. He never returned to England. Dan's mother's family has a long history of service to Texas, including his maternal great great grandfather, James Allen Eidson, Court of Civil Appeals Justice 1904-1907; his maternal great grandfather, Arthur Eidson, Hamilton County Attorney, District Attorney, and State Democratic Party Chair; his paternal great grandfather John Greene McKay, Secretary of State 1915-1916; and two ancestors, Benjamin Bryant and Daniel McKay, who fought in The Battle of San Jacinto. The tradition of service to the people of Texas continues through his brother Grahame L. Jones, Colonel, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Law Enforcement Division. Dan grew up in Houston, where he graduated from Bellaire High School. Later in life he received an undergraduate degree Magna Cum Laude from Concordia University and continued his education by receiving a law degree from South Texas College of Law. Prior to being licensed as an attorney by the State of Texas, Dan served as a police officer, a police detective, and a police commander. Dan had extensive experience as an undercover drug agent where he helped investigate some of the largest and most significant drug cases in the history of the Brazos Valley. Dan commanded the federally funded Brazos County and Valley Narcotics Task Force, and in 1995 received the Enrique Camarena Award for drug enforcement work. Dan also commanded a conventional police detective division of the College Station Police Department responsible for the investigation of crimes against both persons and property. Upon retirement from the CSPD he joined the law firm of Gray and Granberry, which later became Gray, Granberry and Jones, and finally Gray and Jones, Attorneys at Law, where his over thirty years' experience in the criminal justice field served him well. Dan is survived by his wife, Steffani Michele Jones, and his four children, son Hunter Alan Jones, and daughters Amanda Michele, Heidi Anne, and Alison McKay; his parents C. Daniel Jones, Jr. and Martha McKay Jones; his mother-in-law Sue Wilson; his father-in-law Al Wilson and wife Wanda; his sister and brother-in-law Jane and Daniel Kaminsky, MD; his brother and sister-in-law Grahame and Julie Jones; his brother-in-law Keith Wilson and wife Donna; his brother-in-law Paul Wilson and wife Allison; his brother-in-law Perry Hanson and wife Lucy; Sister-in-law Tamara Rowe and husband Carl; Sister-in-law Tracy Cimo and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held for Dan at 11 o'clock, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church. A Graveside Service with Final Service Honors will follow at College Station Memorial Cemetery. An account has been set up for Steffani Wilson Jones at Wells Fargo. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at any Wells Fargo location. Please visit Dan's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
Jones III, Clyde Daniel
To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Jones, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately