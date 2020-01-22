Clyde Daniel Jones, III, 55, of College Station, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Services will be at 11 AM Tuesday, January 28, at Christ United Methodist Church. Services are entrusted to Hillier Funeral, Cremation, and Bereavement Specialists of College Station.
